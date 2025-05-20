Career by Mitti Hicks TikTok Influencers Urge Gen Z To Lie On Resumes, Data Show Nearly Half Do For better or for worse, TikTok has become a source for career advice for Gen Z.







Lie on your resume to secure a job. That’s the latest advice from influencers to Gen Zers looking for work.

TikTok has become a source of career advice for Gen Z. A new study reveals that more than 70% of Gen Zers are using TikTok for career advice. The hashtag #CareerTok has become a valuable resource for the young working generation, where they share advice and success in the workplace.

“An underrated skill that you need to get good at is bullsh***ing on resumes,” TikTok influencer and HR Executive @Womptomp said in a viral video with over 400,000 likes and thousands of comments.

For instance, he says if you have ever locked a door at a security building, then “you are the operations manager.” For people in assistant roles responsible for getting coffee, @Womptomp says it’s actually, “responsible for developing customer relationships.”

“Unless it’s a pilot or a heart surgeon, being qualified for a position is not real. You can learn that. You just have to use white people’s language to make your previous experience sound better than it is.”

He’s not alone in his sentiments. A Career.io survey asked 1,000 people, “Have you ever lied, exaggerated, or provided inaccurate information in a job application?” Nearly half of Gen Z respondents (47%) admitted to lying on a job application.

Gen Z Is More Likely To Lie; Older Generations Less Likely To Lie

The same survey found that while Zoomers are most likely to exaggerate in job applications, older generations are less likely to lie on resumes. Thirty-eight percent of millennials admitted to lying on resumes, compared to 20% of Generation Xers, and nearly 10% of baby boomers.

Certified Professional Career Coach Amanda Augustine believes that a majority of job seekers who lie or exaggerate on job applications are betting on the belief that if they can get through the initial resume screening for an interview, when they can impress the hiring manager.

She warns that even a “little lie” can come back to bite you and ruin your professional reputation.

“If you’re worried that your experience isn’t a perfect fit for a position, focus on reframing your information rather than falsifying it,” she said in a statement.

Ways to reformat your resume include showing only the years or highlighting any freelance work, professional development workshops, and volunteer roles.

“These strategies can help tell a more compelling and truthful story,” she said.

