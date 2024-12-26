Education by Daniel Johnson Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery Tells Stories Of Black Trailblazers Forest Home Cemetery is the oldest operating cemetery in the city







Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery is the oldest operating cemetery in the city and holds a lot of history on its grounds, a history that storytellers like Sara Wong are eager to pass on to those who embark on the tours the cemetery offers.

According to Fox 6 Now, Wong has made it her mission to uncover the stories of figures in Milwaukee whose contributions to history often go overlooked, using a tour titled “Stories of Strength: Honoring Black Milwaukeeans.”

“This is the oldest operating cemetery in Milwaukee,” Wong told the outlet.

“I want to give voice to the stories of the people who might not be as well known.”

The tour travels approximately 1.5 miles and features a story about the Watson family, whose patriarch, Sully, purchased his freedom. Wong traces the family’s roots in Milwaukee to the mid-1800s.

William Watson, the son of Sully and Susanna, was a stonemason who helped build Milwaukee’s Iron Block Building. Another of Sully’s descendants, Mabel Watson Raimey, became the first Black woman to be admitted to the Wisconsin Bar.

Wong, a school social worker by trade, has a passion for researching and sharing Black history, which she indulges in through leading tours that trace the lives of early Black settlers in Milwaukee, whose forgotten contributions to the city include building landmarks that still stand today.

Yvonne Thomas was one of the people who took the tour and briefly reflected on what those early Black settlers endured.

“If they went through what they went through, then I can walk these few blocks for them,” Thomas told Fox 6.” I think of all the things they went through that we can’t even imagine. They didn’t give up; they were persistent, they were committed. That is the reason why we’re here.”

The tour also tells the story of Louis Hughes, the author of a slave narrative, 30 Years A Slave. Hughes is buried near his wife, Matilda, and the couple’s daughters in the cemetery.

Ezekiel Gillespie, the founder of Milwaukee’s St. Mark A.M.E. Church and an early Black suffragist who sued the Wisconsin Board of Elections and later won a landmark case in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which secured voting rights for Black voters in Wisconsin, becoming the first Black voter in Wisconsin, is buried near the Hughes family.

The tour also tells the story of George Marshall Clark, the only known victim of a lynching in Milwaukee, who was honored in 2021 with a dedication at his gravesite.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Clark’s grave had gone unmarked for years. Thanks to the efforts of Kamila Ahmed and others, his grave was marked, and his story was commemorated by a historical marker near the spot where he was placed on a piledriver and hung.

Ahmed was overcome with emotion at the ceremony but told the outlet that Clark’s acknowledgment was a victory for the Black community of Milwaukee.

“We don’t always see change (the gravestone of Clark) happen so quickly. This is victory for the entire community. Just to be part of this is a joy,” Ahmed said.

According to the Milwaukee Independent, when the historical marker was unveiled in 2023 in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, Randy Bryant, the Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee chairman, called for a commitment to change in Milwaukee.

“As we unveil this plaque, let us also unveil a commitment to change. Let us remember not only the pain but also the strength that brought us together today. Let us remember the importance of unity, understanding, and the fight against racism,” Bryant said.

“We have come to understand that we do not want to live with racism. Now, let us learn how to live in harmony, in respect of one another. Let this plaque not only be a symbol of a dark past, but also a beacon of hope for a brighter and more equitable future.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley echoed Bryant’s call, remarking that marking events like the lynching of Clark is a necessary part of communal healing.

“We cannot just choose to remember the pieces of our community’s history that shine in a positive light. It is only by recognizing the deep societal impacts of these events, and remembering where we come from, can we begin to heal and honestly look to the future,” Crowley said. “My vision for Milwaukee County is that by achieving racial equity we will become the healthiest county in the state of Wisconsin. In 2019, Milwaukee County was the first jurisdiction to declare racism as a public health crisis. And while we have taken incredible strides in advancing racial equity and health equity, we know that our work is far from over.”

RELATED CONTENT: Temple’s Charles L. Blockson Collection Celebrates 40th Anniversary, Preserving Black History