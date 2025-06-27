News by Kandiss Edwards A ‘Tired’ Milwaukee Woman Allegedly Shoots And Kills Her Verbally Abusive Husband Doris Winters was arrested after a quarrel with her husband, Aerial Winter, turned deadly.







A Milwaukee woman admitted to shooting her husband in the back after being called a “B***h.”

She told police, “I’m tired.”

Doris Winters was arrested after a quarrel with her husband, Aerion Winter, turned deadly. According to reports obtained by Fox 13 Seattle, Doris admitted to the crime while detained in a police vehicle on May 31.

“He called me a b***h for the last time, and I just shot him. I just shot him…” and…” so I just grabbed my gun and shot him because I’m just tired. I know I shouldn’t have shot him, but I’m just tired,” Doris said.

She is being charged with first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon.

Along with Doris’s confession, there were multiple eyewitnesses present at the scene of the crime. Aerion, 49, and Doris, 61, lived in different homes. The night of the shooting, Aerion was given a ride to Doris’s residence to retrieve some of his personal belongings. Aerion’s driver and escort to the home witnessed the married couple arguing.

Though the witness attempted to intervene, the interaction escalated. Doris, allegedly, grabbed a gun after being spoken to harshly and pulled the trigger when Aerion’s back was turned.

As police arrived at the scene, they observed Doris leaving the area. Neighborhood spectators identified her. After police apprehended her, she released the weapon and was taken into custody.

Aerion Winter’s death is one in a growing number. Intimate partner violence is an increasing issue, especially for Black people. In 2017, the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey indicated that approximately 53.6% of Black women and 57.6% of Black men have experienced sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

A more recent CDC report, published in August 2024 and covering data from 2018-2021, reveals a concerning trend in intimate partner homicides. While Black women constitute roughly 13.4% of the U.S. population, they accounted for nearly 30% of all intimate partner homicide victims during that period. This disparity grew even larger between 2020 and 2021.

