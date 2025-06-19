Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Files  $250 Million Lawsuit Against Her Guardian, Judge And Caretakers

According to court documents obtained by People, Hunter claims that Williams’ caretakers have violated her constitutional rights. The lawsuit names 48 defendants, including Williams’ legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey; Wells Fargo Bank; the assisted living facility; and Lisa Sokoloff, the judge overseeing Williams’ guardianship.

The lawsuit states that Hunter does not seek to end the guardianship but requests a new “impartial” guardian, as well as the release of Williams from her “involuntary confinement.” Hunter is also seeking $250 million in compensation for financial loss, defamation, emotional distress, and legal expenses.

“I plan on laying out sufficient evidence to support our claims and ensure that her [Williams’] rights are vindicated and she is made whole financially,” LaShawn Thomas, Hunter’s attorney, said in a statement to People.

Hunter estimates that his ex-wife has lost $20 million per year by not being able to work. He also claims that the former couple’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., did not have access to his college funds while under the conservatorship.

Hunter, named as a co-plaintiff in the case, is seeking appointment as Williams’ “next friend,” where he can “legally act” on behalf of an individual unable to assert their rights when no guardian is acting in their best interests, according to the lawsuit as reported by People.

The lawsuit claims that Williams is a victim of financial abuse and also alleges that Williams did not receive an independent medical evaluation before being placed under guardianship.

In 2024, Williams’ caretakers announced that she had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. The former talk show host has denied having dementia. In March, Williams received a cognitive health exam, scoring a perfect 10. The former WBLS radio personality appeared on The View, where she addressed her health and her guardianship.

“Why am I here… where people don’t remember anything?” Williams asked about her hospitalization. Williams also addressed her relationship with Morrissey and Sokoloff.

“I can’t do it with these two people…and I am speaking of the guardian and the judge,” Williams said. “I need a new guardian.”

