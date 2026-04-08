Miranda Barnes’s ‘Social Season’ Shines New Light On The Beauty Of Black Debutante Balls

Recent conversations on Black Twitter about Black debutante balls are drawing fresh attention to the longstanding tradition and Miranda Barnes’ new book celebrating the cultural art form.

A viral April 4 tweet calling for more Black debutante balls gave one user the chance to spotlight Barnes’ new book “Social Season,” which celebrates the age-old tradition.

“Miranda Barnes’ debut book, Social Season, focuses on Black debutante balls in Detroit,” an X user by the name of Shelton Boyd-Griffith wrote.

Miranda Barnes’ debut book Social Season focuses on Black debutante balls in Detroit. https://t.co/q4VCNn7LKK pic.twitter.com/cfKSQjztDn — Shelton Boyd-Griffith (@flyrebel) April 6, 2026

Released in January, Barnes’ “Social Season” explores how cotillions, once rooted in European aristocratic tradition, were reimagined by Black communities into a distinct cultural practice passed down for generations. The photo book sees Barnes capture the youthful elegance and spectacle of cotillions and debutante balls in Detroit.

“There are Black cotillions and white cotillions, period,” Barnes told W Magazine last December. “There’s a stark difference—even in the music. They’re playing versions of ‘Hello Detroit’ by Sammy Davis Jr., for example.”

It opens with an 1844 poem, “The Cotillion” by Angelina Morris, which reflects the tradition’s cultural and historical significance:

“Cinderellas without our brooms… The ballroom looked elegant… Colored New York danced in its finery, forgetting work, insult, and slavery in our land,” Morris writes.

Originally used in 18th-century France and England, “cotillion” referred to a group dance and later evolved into etiquette programs for young people, culminating in a formal dinner dance showcasing their manners. Debutante balls, meanwhile, were designed to formally introduce young women into society. But long before these traditions became associated with white Southern aristocracy, Black communities had already embraced and reshaped them through fashion, music, and choreography as expressions of identity and cultural pride. These early balls served as powerful acts of self-definition in a society that often denied them a sense of belonging.

In a February op-ed, Barnes explained that the project grew out of her initial plan to document a broader range of Black subcultures. After photographing cheerleaders, churches, rodeos, and other intergenerational spaces, she aimed to include a debutante ball in a post-industrial city, ultimately choosing Detroit for its rich Black history. After reaching out to Dr. Renita Barge Clark, who leads a cotillion program in the city and contributed to the book, Barnes began traveling to Detroit to capture the tradition firsthand. What began as a plan to attend just one event in 2022 quickly evolved into a larger project, as she realized capturing the depth of the tradition would require a deeper, long-term commitment.

Between 2022 and 2025, she photographed “young Black kids coming of age” at the Masonic Temple, where the ceremonies were held.

“These kids showed up dressed and their consistency helped the visual language of the project,” she shared.

At its core, Barnes’ book highlights how Black cotillions serve not just as a performance, but as a form of cultural uplift. “Social Season” was released under Sofia Coppola’s imprint at MACK and is now available for order.

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