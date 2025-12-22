Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Raises Millions For HBCU Scholarships In 42nd Year Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined corporate partners and instrumental figures for HBCU upliftment at the soiree.







The United Negro College Fund’s Atlanta chapter celebrated the 42nd year of its famed Mayor’s Masked Ball, raising millions to promote HBCU scholarships.

The high-profile event took place Dec. 20, with local and civic leaders showing off their best black-tie outfits for its admirable mission. For decades, the UNCF has championed HBCUs and Black students, while ensuring these esteemed institutions remain filled with the best and brightest scholars.

“Wow, thank you, Atlanta community, for showing up and showing OUT for the 42nd UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball! Because of your support, students are gaining access to life-changing scholarships, opening doors to education, leadership, and opportunity,” captioned UNCF Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined corporate partners and instrumental figures for HBCU upliftment at the soiree. The night alone also secured $250,000 in additional HBCU scholarship funding, bringing the fundraising effort to $4 million.

The caption added, “To the honorable Mayor @andreforatlanta, the @cityofatlantaga, our member-institutions, and all of our sponsors and partners, we offer our sincerest gratitude for your generosity, partnership, and unwavering commitment to advancing educational access and student success.”

With title sponsor Norfolk Southern, the event furthered the opportunities and legacies of member institutions while strengthening academic pipelines for future diverse leaders. In line with the UNCF’s motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste,” supporters graciously opened their wallets for the momentous occasion.

Alongside its donors, the event highlighted the 2025 UNCF Atlanta Social Media Immersion Program scholars. Students hailing from HBCUs across the Southeast also attended the festivities, with their own black-tie attire sponsored by Amazon.

With the event signifying another year of ensuring students matriculate through HBCUs, the Mayor’s Masked Ball promises to keep its tradition going.

“The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball stands as one of UNCF’s premier national fundraising events, reflecting this city’s unwavering commitment to educational equity, opportunity and achievement,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “The generosity of Norfolk Southern and all of our presenting sponsors ensures we can continue opening doors for thousands of students and advancing our mission to invest in better futures.”

