Former Miss Universe Jamaica Contestant Dies In Apparent Suicide In early September, Spaulding discussed struggling with suicidal thoughts in a YouTube video.







Former Miss Jamaica Universe contestant Tyra Spaulding died on Sept 23.

Police are investigating her death as a suspected suicide after Spaulding’s family discovered the 26-year-old accountant in her apartment with a curtain tied around her neck, Caribbean National Weekly reports.

Spaulding’s death came weeks after she shared a YouTube video in which she opened up about her struggles with suicidal thoughts, according to Us Weekly.

“I’m fighting for my life over here,” she said in the Sept. 4 video. “I feel like I need to go out and do something because my mind is trying to kill me. And if I do nothing, I am going to die, guys. Every day I get up, my mind tells me to go and jump off a building. It tells me to go and overdose on pills. It tells me to go and hang myself.”

Spaulding, who competed in the 2023 Miss Jamaica Universe pageant, said she didn’t understand where her suicidal thoughts were coming from and felt powerless to stop them.

“They’re my own thoughts, but do I want to be having them? No,” she explained. “Do I want to die? I mean, it would be easier than having to deal with the ups and downs of life, but…I don’t know. All I know is, right now I am fighting for my life. Right now I’m just trying to do anything I can that will distract me, give me temporary motivation, I don’t know.

“And I can’t quite pinpoint…why am I thinking these things all of a sudden?” Spaulding added. “It’s like there’s two different me’s. One of them wants me to live and one of them wants me to die…It’s me against me over here.”

The Miss Universe Jamaica Organization confirmed Spaulding’s death in a Sept. 24 Instagram post, passing in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of the beautiful Tyra Spaulding. 🕊️💙,” the statement read in part. “She was a radiant soul and an amazing human being. Her light, grace, beauty and kind spirit touched every life she encountered, leaving memories that will never fade.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

