Police Reveal More Info On Missing Houston College Student Found Dead In Bayou

Investigators have revealed more information on the case of Jade “Sage” McKissic, the college student in Houston whose body was found in a bayou days after she went missing.

The 20-year-old McKissic was last seen Sept. 11 after having a night at the bars with some friends. According to Fox26, she left her phone at one of the bars as she headed to a nearby gas station by herself to get a drink. She then left the gas station and walked toward Brays Bayou, where police later discovered her body.

The search for the missing co-ed waged on throughout the city until investigators made the unfortunate discovery on Sept. 15. Her body was found around 2.5 miles away in the body of water.

Before her death, McKissic was a junior at the University of Houston, majoring in strategic communications and advertising. The school described the deceased student as “a campus resident and student employee, and a friend to many in our community.”

Click2Houston also confirmed McKissic was one of the four bodies found in the city’s bayous this week alone. However, an autopsy on the young woman’s body revealed no signs of foul play or trauma, leaving more questions about what happened to the Black college student.

Now, the Houston community mourns the loss of a bright student, as police continue investigating what led to her death. An involved member on campus, McKissic also served on the editorial team of the Her Campus chapter at UH. The organization wrote a tribute to the deceased co-ed on its social media. The statement called their former member an “exceptional writer with a bright future.”

“In addition to her campus, she was involved in many other activities on campus and touched so many people. Her bright personality and amazing character are just some of the reasons why she is loved by so many. And we will forever remember her.”

