Mississippi College Eliminates Football Program And Changes Name

Mississippi College, a private institution, is instituting a name change to Mississippi Christian College. The decision was approved by the Mississippi Board of Trustees on Nov. 18.

The college is also eliminating its Division ll football team in an effort to prioritize its academic offerings. In a statement, the college cited its upcoming bicentennial as the inspiration for the change.

According to President Bake Thompson, Mississippi Christian College wants to lean into its Christian ideology.

“These transformational and necessary changes are extremely important to the future of this institution. As we look ahead to the institution’s bicentennial in 2026, we want to ensure that MC will be a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ for another 200 years.”

The college is rededicating itself to creating a space where a Christian education remains the priority.

“The institution will also be restructuring. A new structure will be implemented that consolidates the School of Christian Studies and the Arts with the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Education will be renamed the School of Education and Human Science. The Provost has been charged with evaluating the potential consolidation of a limited number of academic departments on campus.”

Mississippi Christian Athletic Director Kenny Bizott reaffirmed his dedication to the former student-athletes.

“We will support our current student-athletes as they seek to continue their education at MC, as well as those who wish to transfer,” added Bizott.

Many may see the changes as extreme, but Mississippi Christian believes each new organizational alteration will help the institution fulfill its core functions.

