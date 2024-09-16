HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mississippi College Students Named HBCU White House Scholars The 2024 cohort boasts 77 students from historically Black colleges and universities.







Three students from Mississippi colleges have been selected as esteemed HBCU White House Scholars.

Two of the scholars, Almia Valentine and Aeries Hoskins, hail from Tougaloo College in Jackson, and the state’s third honoree, Sa’kinah Williams, attends Rust College in Holly Springs. According to the Mississippi Free Press, they are all part of the federal program, whose 2024 cohort boasts 77 students from historically Black colleges and universities.

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities White House Scholar Initiative recognizes HBCU students across the United States for their academics, leadership, and communal upliftment. The program also highlights students pursuing their degrees across many disciplines, further showcasing the diversity of an HBCU education.

The program, part of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities, now celebrates its 10th anniversary. In a press release, the U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, explained how this ongoing venture champions HBCUs.

“For ten years, the HBCU Scholars program has celebrated the exceptional academic talent and achievements of students at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities—a recognition that reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s determination to fight for our nation’s HBCUs and their immense contributions to excellence and diversity in higher education,” shared Cardona. “This year’s 110 outstanding students exemplify Black excellence—and fill us with hope for the promise of tomorrow. We couldn’t be prouder to support them on their journey.”

Through this honor, members attend monthly classes with diverse professionals, regional events, and virtual sessions. Moreover, they participate in leadership development opportunities while also meeting with White House officials to discuss solutions to better support HBCUs.

Scholars are also encouraged to share this knowledge and resources when returning to campus. For these students at the Mississippi schools, it is an honor to represent their historic HBCUs on a national scale.

“I believe that having Tougaloo students involved in this program is reinvigorating the flame that Tougaloo already had, but I feel like has been forgotten about,” Hoskins said to the news outlet. “Tougaloo has always produced amazing scholars. It’s one of the top HBCUs in the country.”

The computer science major added, “It’s very exciting to be a part of this cohort… (and) being able to be placed with like-minded students that have worked just as hard as you. You know, when you’re around excellence, you’re going to produce excellent work. So I want to work hard or keep working hard because I’m part of this. I’m now an HBCU White House Scholar.”

Moreover, the latest cohort of HBCU scholars will “link up” in Philadelphia starting Sept. 15 for the 2024 HBCU Week National Annual Conference. Students will engage with one another at the four-day event as they begin their development programming.

