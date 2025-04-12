News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mississippi Orders Deletion Of Library Databases On Race Relations And Gender Studies, ‘We Are In Dire Shape’ The Mississippi Library Commission has been forced to delete valuable data in response to sweeping anti-DEI efforts.







The Mississippi Library Commission has ordered the removal of research collections focused on race relations and gender studies from its Magnolia database to align with state legislation.

The commission’s executive director, Hulen Bivins, confirmed to The Guardian on April 11 that the data—used by publicly funded schools, libraries, universities, and state agencies across Mississippi—was removed as part of a “reconsideration of everything in light of what Doge is doing.”

“We may lose a lot of materials,” he said. “All of the states, we are in dire shape.”

The urgency stems from President Donald Trump’s “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), which effectively dismantled the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in March by placing nearly all its staff on administrative leave. The independent federal agency is a key source of funding and support for libraries, museums, and archives across all 50 states and U.S. territories.

Bivins noted that the impact of losing the IMLS extends far beyond Mississippi, calling it a nationwide concern. Washington is among 21 states currently suing the Trump administration over the agency’s dismantling and the broader elimination of similar institutions.

“The rest of the states, us included, await our fate. In essence, we’re waiting to find out: do we get any more money between now and June 30?” Bivins said, noting the end of Mississippi’s fiscal year. “Or are we going to get the allotment that was scheduled to be given to us? We can’t know at this point because IMLS has been totally closed, just like many other entities under the Doge. And with regard to libraries, we don’t know who to contact, who to call, anything.”

With federal funding now in limbo, state library agencies are turning to their individual legislatures for support. In the 16 states where anti-DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) laws are in effect, that means following state-mandated guidelines. The Mississippi Library Commission sent out a March 31 saying it removed specific research collections from its Magnolia database to align with state laws.

“It’s going to affect every state because every state is going to have to make their own decisions,” Bivins said. “But what will happen is we’re not going to have the resources to help the people that are in the educational process or people’s business needs. If the library doesn’t have support, the library will have to close … If you don’t have libraries, if we defund across the board, we’re going to have a situation where who knows what’s going to happen.”

The Mississippi state legislature wrapped up its recent regular session without approving a state budget. However, it did pass several bills reflecting alignment with Trump and the national GOP’s anti-DEI agenda—including legislation that bans DEI policies and instruction in Mississippi’s schools and universities.

RELATED CONTENT: New York Defies Trump’s Order To Eliminate DEI Programs In Public Schools​