News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Mississippi Man Becomes First Autistic Member Of Local Kappa Alpha Psi Chapter Weathers was officially initiated into the fraternity on Nov. 16, calling the moment a "big achievement" for his autism community.







Alex “Rooster” Weathers of Vicksburg, Mississippi, has become the first autistic member of the Natchez Alumni Chapter Of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

Weathers was officially initiated into the fraternity on Nov. 16, with eight other line brothers in tow. Although the initiation makes him the inaugural neurodivergent member, he views the appointment as a “big achievement” for those like him.

“It’s still a humbling feeling and a dream come true,” Weathers said to Vicksburg News. “I believe this is a big achievement for the autistic community, and I’m happy to be a part of a true brotherhood.”

Weathers received his autism diagnosis at three years old, yet he never let this difference stunt his personal and professional goals. While born prematurely, he overcame speech challenges at a young age to strive in his academic journey. Having played football as a teenager, he became part of the coaching staff at his alma mater, Alcorn State University.

His interest in Black Greek Letter Organizations is relatively new. However, Weathers’ deep dive into politics made him look to the Divine Nine and further his reach. As for the Kappas specifically, he particularly liked how they took on political and social causes.

“I’ve always been big on civil rights and black history,” he added. “Some of the greatest men belong to fraternities, but when I researched it all, I liked how the Kappas carried themselves and represented their community.”

With his Greek letters now under his belt, Weathers continues his matriculation through graduate school. However, he is not only a member of Kappa Alpha Psi. The scholar is also a member of the Dean’s List and Phi Beta Gamma Honor Society.

His continued accolades and triumphs are paving the way for fellow Black and autistic men. His success hopes to prove that anyone on the spectrum can enact change in their diverse communities.

Weathers added, “Keep God first and know that we are change-makers in the world.”

