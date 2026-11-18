Photo by VVS ™ News by Sidnee Michelle Mississippi U.S. Sen.-Elect Scott Colom Inspires Nike To Reward Top Students Nationwide Colom also reached out to Nike master trainer Joe Holder, who expressed interest in helping connect the senator-elect with the company.







Nike has agreed to provide free sneakers to high school valedictorians nationwide after a request from Mississippi U.S. Sen.-elect Scott Colom, who recently became the first Black candidate elected to the U.S. Senate from the state since Reconstruction, The Clarion Ledger reports.

The announcement came after Colom, a Democrat, asked the athletic footwear company to reward Mississippi’s top graduating students with custom Air Force 1 sneakers to celebrate his historic election and encourage academic achievement, according to The Clarion-Ledger.

In a Nov. 16 post on X, Colom proposed giving the sneakers to every high school valedictorian in Mississippi during the current academic year.

@scott_colom The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea. @scott_colom, we’ll do you one better… For this year, 2026/2027 high school valedictorians from across the U.S., let’s go! Stay tuned for more info. — Nike.com (@nikestore) November 18, 2026

“It would encourage MS students to hit the books the rest of the year!” Colom wrote.

Colom also reached out to Nike master trainer Joe Holder, who expressed interest in helping connect the senator-elect with the company.

Nike responded by expanding the proposal nationwide, announcing plans to recognize high school valedictorians across the United States for the 2026-27 academic year.

“The athlete mindset makes things possible, including this idea,” Nike wrote on X. The company added that more information would be released.

Following Nike’s announcement, Colom thanked the company and suggested incorporating a tribute to Hiram Revels, the first Black American to serve in the U.S. Senate, into the sneaker design.

Revels represented Mississippi from 1870 to 1871 during Reconstruction and became the nation’s first Black senator. Colom will become Mississippi’s third Black U.S. senator when he takes office in January, following Revels and Blanche Kelso Bruce.

Colom defeated Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in a closely contested election on Nov. 11, becoming the first Black candidate elected to the Senate by Mississippi voters. His victory also marked the first time Mississippi voters elected a Democratic U.S. senator since 1947.

The initiative extends recognition of academic excellence beyond Mississippi, offering graduating valedictorians nationwide an opportunity to receive sneakers from one of the world’s largest athletic footwear companies.

Nike has not announced the final sneaker design, eligibility requirements, or distribution timeline.

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