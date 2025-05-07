Mississippi Valley State University Hires Kimberly Wade To Lead Volleyball Program

Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) has recently announced the hiring of its new Women’s Volleyball head coach, Kimberly Wade.

Wade will be taking over the program with a vast knowledge of the game based on her extensive experience working in the volleyball sphere for the past 20 years.

In a written statement, Wade said, “I am honored to join the Mississippi Valley State family and lead the Devilettes.”

“I am committed to building a competitive program centered on discipline, teamwork, and resilience. I look forward to working with our student-athletes to help them grow as players, students, and leaders.”

She is coming from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, where she served as an assistant volleyball coach. Before ascending to the college ranks, as a coach at Ridgeway High School in Memphis, she built a powerhouse program as the head coach from 2007 to 2013. She was responsible for all facets of the volleyball program, which included player development, game strategy, and scouting for suitable talent.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Wade to the Valley,” said MVSU interim Director of Athletics George Ivory. “Her passion for the game, focus on holistic player development, and commitment to academic achievement make her the perfect fit to lead our volleyball program into a new era of success.”

Wade is an educator who has extensive experience off the court as well. She has worked as a substitute teacher, math instructor, and special education teaching assistant for Memphis Shelby County Schools. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Human Development from Christian Brothers University in Memphis and holds multiple certifications, including USAV Delta Region Volleyball Coaching Certification, NCAA Recruiting Certification, and Safe Sport Coaching credentials.

Shortly after Wade’s hiring, Mississippi Valley also announced that the school had brought on Jason James as the new head coach of the women’s basketball program. He was the interim coach during the past season and now holds the title in an official capacity.

