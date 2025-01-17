Terrell Owens’ Daughter Earns All-American Honorable Mention For Volleyball

It looks like football great Terrell Owens has passed his athletic genes onto his daughter. Kylee Owens, a third-year student at Prairie View A&M, was recently named to the 2024 AVCA DI All-Americans Honorable Mention team.

The school announced the honor last month.

Kylee’s brother, Terique Owens, is a wide receiver with the San Francisco 49ers, Terrell Owens’ former team.

PVAMUVB: Congratulations to Prairie View A&M Volleyball’s very own #19 Kylee Owens for earning the AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention!🏐🔥 pic.twitter.com/yr8dexVAn1 — PVAMU Panthers (@PVAMUPanthers) December 10, 2024

“This is another huge accolade for Kylee and I am so excited for her,” head volleyball coach Cheri Lindsay said in a statement. “She definitely deserves all of these accolades that she has worked hard to get her here.”

Those accolades include SWAC Volleyball Player of the Year and All-SWAC First Team this past season. She was also an AVCA All-Region selection and an Honorable Mention from the Southwest Region in 2024.

As an outside hitter for the Lady Panthers, Owens has 355 kills, 47 aces, and 318 digs. She surpassed 1000 kills in her collegiate career.

Kylee Owens, who hails from Culver City, California, is majoring in business management.

Her father, Terrell, was a five-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler who played for the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills, and the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2018, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Terrell Owens finished his career with 1,078 catches for 15,934 yards, 14.8 yards per catch, and 153 touchdowns, ranking third in all-time receiving yards and touchdowns.

In November, Owens was signed by SMAC Entertainment, a talent agency owned by fellow NFL legend Michael Strahan. Currently, he co-hosts the Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe.

