News by Sharelle Burt Mississippi Supreme Court Suspends Civil Rights Attorney Carlos Moore From Practicing For 1 Year







Civil rights attorney Carlos Moore has been banned from practicing law for one year by the Mississippi Supreme Court, following numerous calls to have him removed, Action News 5 reported.

The ruling was handed down on Dec. 31, 2024, after years of troubling accusations. Court documents found a complaint dated back to February 2022 accusing Moore of allegedly violating several state rules on professional conduct while handling settlement funds from a wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2017. He settled the case for $300,000 and then allegedly placed the funds in his trust account instead of the victim’s estate.

Along with being banned from practicing for 365 days, Moore was instructed to tell his clients that he could no longer handle their cases and must reimburse the Mississippi Bar $599.30 in court expenses.

Moore, who has practiced since 2002, grew in popularity after he was tapped to represent Aderrien Murry, the 11-year-old Black child who was shot by an Indianola police officer after he called the police in 2023. In 2024, Moore, who also served as a Delta municipal judge, received backlash and was recommended to be removed from the bench by the Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance. Comments on past cases allegedly violated the Judicial Code of Conduct.

His social media presence caused him to be reprimanded on several occasions, including alleged comments on open cases back in 2019 on Facebook and then Twitter under his “Judge Carlos Moore” page, according to Delta News. Following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in 2021 for shooting people during riots in Wisconsin, Moore faced accusations of making racially-geared comments under the same social media account.

Moore’s alleged action resulted in a private reprimand after he was accused of posting political endorsements and ads for his law firm around the same time.

He also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to allegedly promote his “Do Better ASAP” program. While chatting with the talk show host, the initiative resulted in his earning the title of “Rad Human,” which didn’t sit well with other judges. Commission chair Judge Ryan Bruhl said that Moore “is nothing if not consistent in his predictability in his complete and utter disdain for any professional conduct rule.”

However, it wasn’t all bad news for Moore. In the Spring of 2024, he made local headlines after preventing a devastating workplace tragedy after a client with a gun demanded large sums of money.

He calmly disputed the confrontation by telling members of his team to stay in their offices after being concerned of an outcome that resulted in the angry client not receiving $25,000 as he hoped for. “We don’t take it for granted that the Lord spared our lives yesterday,” the attorney said at the time of the incident.

