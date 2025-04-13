Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Missy Elliott’s Futuristic Coachella Entrance Sparks Praise—While Bernie Sanders Brings Politics To The Desert Stage Missy Elliot hit the stage in a "Transformers" inspired suit that completely shocked the audience.







Missy Elliot’s Coachella performance was more than meets the eye for fans of the Hip-Hop visionary.

In her debut on the music festival’s stage, Missy referenced a popular franchise that took fans by surprise. During her slot on April 11, Missy took a page out of the “Transformers” playbook to stun the audience. The Source shared clips of the transformation that rocked Coachella.

What festival attendees initially saw as a metallic car arriving on the stage was actually the 53-year-old songstress. She then proceeded to play some of her hit records, including “Work It” and “Lose Control” to undoubtedly get the crowd moving.

While those who witnessed the “Transformers” entrance expressed awe, social media users also praised the innovative artist.

“The fact that Missy been living in the Future and we been tryna keep up the whole time,” shared one commenter under the post.

Another commenter called out the general public for not giving Missy her due props for her visual prowess.

The user added added, “Why y’all acting like she hasn’t been it?! Missy is the blueprint!!! Should’ve been a headliner!!! Missy has been ahead of her time always!!! True icon and legend!”

On Missy’s personal Instagram, fans continued to shroud her with love and praise for her decades-long career.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for the culture,” wrote a fan under her page.

Although Missy did not headline the popular music festival, she continues to set trends that inspire artists of all scales. Coachella also featured more surprises for fans, but one hit a political note. Bernie Sanders traveled down to Indio, California, on April 12 to speak to attendees about standing up for justice.

“…The future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation,” shared the congressman from Vermont. “Now you can turn away and you can ignore what goes on, but if you do that, you do it at your own peril. We need you to stand up to fight for justice. To fight for economic justice, social justice and racial justice.”

Sanders later thanked Coachella for letting him use the platform to speak on the pertinent issues impacting all Americans.

Thank you, Coachella.



I enjoyed introducing the great @clairo tonight.



These are tough times.



The younger generation has to help lead in the fight to combat climate change, protect women’s rights, and build an economy that works for all, not just the few. pic.twitter.com/8sGvKAuNYY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2025

While the first weekend of Coachella wraps on Sunday evening, April 13, it continues to spark new conversations from pop culture to politics.

RELATED CONTENT: The Money Behind Coachella and Beyoncé’s Epic Performance