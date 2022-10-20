Missy Elliott Returns to Virginia For Street Naming Ceremony, Receives Key to the City

Hip-hop superstar Missy Elliott traveled back to her hometown to celebrate a street being named in her honor and for the start of “Missy Elliott Day”.

The “Work It” rapper was in Portsmouth, Virginia, Monday to celebrate the unveiling of Missy Eillott Boulevard. The ceremony was held at Missy’s alma mater, Manor High School.

“Manor High! This my school I graduated from & yes I was the class clown always in the hallways cuttin up,” Missy tweeted on Wednesday.

The post included a video showing the chart-topping rapper smiling and dancing down the hallway of her old stomping ground. Missy also shared a photo holding up the street sign that bears her name.

“All the teachers would say Melissa stop beating on the lockers & rapping get to class & now look I’m back Celebrating! #757 VA P-Town,” she added.

Along with the street sign, Missy received a key to the city and celebrated October 27 becoming “Missy Elliott Day” in Portsmouth, WAVY reported. Local and state leaders who voted to rename McLean Street to “Missy Eillott Boulevard” were in attendance at the dedication.

In August, Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously to rename the street to the city’s hometown hero. Along with local leaders, fellow Virginia natives and music icons were present for the ceremony including producer Timbaland, rapper Pusha T, and singer Trey Songz.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and Congressman Bobby Scott presented the official proclamations to honor Elliott and her musical accomplishments. Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover presented the Grammy award-winning musician with a key to the city.

“As a native Virginian, she has inspired young women in the Commonwealth and beyond to pursue careers in the arts and music,” Youngkin said of Elliott.

“She is the American dream!”

The football stadium was filled to its 3,600 capacity and many people were turned away at the gate.