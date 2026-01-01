Missy Elliott Looks Back On Historic 6 Consecutive Platinum Albums

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott reacted (again) to a resurfaced announcement that she was the first female rapper to have six consecutive platinum-certified albums.

On Dec. 28, the “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” rapper acknowledged the feat, which actually occurred in January 2022, in response to a tweet sent by Claude G.

🙏🏾🫶🏾🚀🙌🏾 So Grateful for every1 who supported each album😌🙏🏾 https://t.co/YC5cxduyOv — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 28, 2025

Revolt noted that Missy, who became the first female Hip-Hop artist in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, responded after the news was initially announced on social media more than five years ago when chart data had informed its audience of the feat on its social media account.

She called it a “HUGE MILESTONE.”

This is a HUGE MILESTONE!🎉No matter how long it took to get here I am here & I AM HUMBLYGRATEFUL💜🙏🏾To all my SISTERS in HIPHOP yall keep doing yall thang & SHINING🙌🏾 https://t.co/R4FpHVAaqQ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 29, 2022

A day after Missy, who became the first female Hip-Hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019, responded to Claude G.’s post, she and her mother, Patricia Elliott, donated $50,000 to Portsmouth Volunteers For The Homeless in Virginia. The organization posted a message from Elliott in recognition of the funds she donated. Missy hails from Portsmouth.

WRIC reported that the organization will use the money to provide food, shelter, and housing for those in need.

This took place at the Joe B. Fleming Building, where free lunch was provided to attendees in partnership with Third Baptist Church.

“Life is so short,” Patricia Elliott said. “You can be up today, and down tomorrow. But it doesn’t mean that you stay down, ’cause we were almost there, and that’s why it’s very sensitive to us that we give and we give back to the community.”

