Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Hometown Hero Pharrell Hails Atlantic Park As Virginia Beach Vision Becomes Reality 'VIRGINIA is a cultural destination — it’s also a lifestyle, a philosophy, a state of mind. I’m proud of what we’re building here at Atlantic Park in my hometown, and how Virginia has shown up for it.'







Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams celebrated his hometown with several celebratory events in the town’s newly developed Atlantic Park during the weekend of Oct. 10-11.

The multitalented producer and fashionista has partnered with VIRGINIA to celebrate the development of Atlantic Park, located in Virginia Beach. Several events took place at the city’s Dome site, where music, food, and other activities brought people from the area together to celebrate Virginia Beach’s first-of-its-kind mixed-use development, backed by Pharrell.

I’m proud of what we’re building at Atlantic Park. NEXT WAVE, a year-long initiative offering free swim and surf lessons for Virginia Beach youth, has officially launched. Thank you to @atlanticparkvb, @adidasoriginals, and @YELLOWORG for making it possible 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/PycPIgmGa5 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 13, 2025

The weekend also acknowledged North America’s first Wavegarden Cove surf lagoon. Adidas has partnered with Pharrell to launch a year-long, free surf-and-swim program, NEXT WAVE, for students from Virginia Beach Public Schools, YELLOWHAB, and residents of Atlantis Apartments.

“VIRGINIA is a cultural destination — it’s also a lifestyle, a philosophy, a state of mind. I’m proud of what we’re building here at Atlantic Park in my hometown, and how Virginia has shown up for it,” said Williams in a written statement. “Our surf and swim program will give hundreds of young people the confidence and skills to safely enjoy the ocean — creating a generation that feels connected to Virginia Beach’s coastline and community. This is just the beginning.”

To kick off the program at Atlantic Park Surf, people received lessons from Shaun Anderson (Norfolk State University, USA Swimming), Jason Borte (Atlantic Park Surf), and Brick Howze (Ebony Beach Club). People participating in the program received life jackets, wetsuits, and boards. They learned to build confidence, safety skills, and community in and around the water.

Photo credit: VIRGINIA Photo credit: VIRGINIA Photo credit: Virginia

“A program like this, at a surf park like Atlantic Park, doesn’t exist anywhere in the world that I am aware of. It is historic, and we are honored to be a part of it,” said Brick Howze, founder of Los Angeles-based Ebony Beach Club.

Adidas also hosted a two-day retail experience with VIRGINIA so attendees could experience the world of VIRGINIA in person. People who visited the pop-up were able to hear the sounds of BLACK YACHT ROCK VOL. 1: CITY OF LIMITLESS ACCESS. Those in attendance also witnessed the debut of the adidas x Pharrell Adistar Jellyfish. There were also limited-edition VIRGINIA tees, branded hoodies, shorts, and branded socks, as well as collectibles, including VIRGINIA fishing lures, custom-branded disposable cameras, beach umbrellas, and a puzzle with artwork by Virginia Beach artist Sam Clayman.

VIRGINIANS, you showed out for the pop-up. Grateful to welcome the new Jellyfish Adistar colorways and the limitless world of VIRGINIA with you all. pic.twitter.com/GFut9vYTU8 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) October 13, 2025

Attendees also heard music from local Virginia Beach DJs. They enjoyed an after-hours karaoke celebration at the Japanese temaki restaurant, which is opening its fifth location in Virginia Beach, with Pharrell as a partner and advisor.

Photo credit: Virginia

For any information on the program at Atlantic Park Surf, visit this link.

