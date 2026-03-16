Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Misty Copeland Returns To Dance For ‘Sinners’ Performance At Oscars Amid Ballet Diss Copeland returned from ballet retirement to take part in the historic Oscars performance.







Misty Copeland has returned to the ballet scene for one night after an Oscar nominee dissed the art form.

Copeland laced up her shoes to dance on the Oscars stage during ‘Sinners’ star Miles Canton and Raphael Saddiq’s performance of “I Lied To You.” The song was a hit off the film’s soundtrack and nominated for best song at the March 15 awards ceremony.

The first Black principal dancer for the American Ballet took part in the special showcase, which celebrated the song’s ties to blues music. Despite retiring last October, Copeland graced the stage yet again as a highlight of the Oscar night.

As for Copeland’s participation, her return to ballet highlighted the art form’s storied history and enduring appeal, despite recent comments dismissing the discipline. However, her inclusion in the performance was already in the works, with “Sinners” Director Ryan Coogler having special plans for her look.

“Ryan Coogler was really interested in having me wear a costume that represented one of the iconic roles that I’ve danced in my career,” Copeland shared, according to Vogue. “Swan Lake came up and then Firebird. And I think Firebird really connected to the film and the song in particular, in which there are all of these different spirits of history and culture and music and dance coming up.”

Her outfit also made history for the evening, with her Firebird costume used in the original 1982 production by the Dance Theater of Harlem. The costume even features a Sankofa emblem, a symbol used by the Akan people of Ghana. The symbol’s meaning of “‘going back to get it’ further ties to the film’s theme of connection across generations.

While a vibrant display of Black artistic culture, the performance held another bout of significance. “Marty Supreme” actor Timothee Chalamet, who lost in the “Best Actor” category to “Sinners” lead Michael B. Jordan, made divisive comments regarding older art forms such as ballet and opera.

Many fans and artists in these fields lost respect for the actor after he undermined the art forms during a recent CNN town hall. Naysayers described the comments as offensive and tone-deaf, especially for a fellow artist.

Before making her grand statement on stage, Copeland joined in the critique of Chalamet’s words as the comments gained traction. Previously covered on BLACK ENTERPRISE, she noted how Chalamet invited her to help with his “Marty Supreme” promotion despite his views toward ballet.

While she understood how interest in these arts has declined, that does not mean their overall impact has withered away. Copeland also proclaimed that Chalamet would not even have his esteemed acting career if these disciplines had not paved the way for cinema.

The ballet prodigy added, “[Chalamet] wouldn’t be an actor and have the opportunities he has as a movie star if it weren’t for opera and ballet and their relevance in that medium. So all of these mediums have a space and we shouldn’t be comparing them.”

While her words garnered praise, her Oscars dance in front of Chalamet also proved that ballet and opera remain relevant in society and the arts.

RELATED CONTENT: Artist Redraws Wunmi Mosaku, Says The New Yorker Illustration Failed To Capture Her Essence