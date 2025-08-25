Mizzou Cancels ‘Black 2 Class’ Student Block Party Over Proposed ‘Discrimination’

The University of Missouri has officially canceled a Black student event in light of Trump’s anti-DEI shakedown.

The Legion of Black Collegians at Mizzou had already established plans for its “Black 2 Class” student block party. However, in light of new federal regulations that the school has complied with, the block party was axed by administrators. According to Inside Higher Ed, a university spokesperson called the party “unlawful discrimination” as the event’s name made it “race exclusive.”

The university’s president also announced that any organizations and events must not suggest exclusion of students based on race. This issue has plagued events hosted by the Legion since the Trump administration threatened federal funding for schools that did not abide by its anti-DEI standards.

The “Black 2 Class” block party was an alternative proposed after its first event, The Welcome Black BBQ, was removed for similar concerns. However, administrators found the name too provocative as it explicitly mentions Blackness, despite all students being allowed to attend.

The Legion shared the cancellation on its Instagram, calling it an “act of erasure.”

“Let’s be very clear, these actions are a deliberate act of erasure. At every turn, we are shut down,” detailed the post. “Things as simple as putting “Black” in a name, result in consequences…Recreational spaces for students of all identities are crucial.”

The Legion also mentioned increased racial tensions on campus, impacting the experiences of Black students. According to the Legion, Black people make up 1,700 of the student body, a stark comparison to the 23,000 white attendees. The rise in reported racist encounters led one student to go on a hunger strike to spread awareness, resulting in the resignation of two university leaders.

“In the university’s effort to be ‘more inclusive,’ these actions are directly exclusive,” continued the statement. “This pushes Black students away from the very things that bring us together. There is a powerful history behind our identity, events, and spaces. Yet, we’re still fighting the constant same issues.”

In light of these restrictions and unaccommodating conditions, the Legion created a list of demands for Mizzou. It wants a public condemnation of racial harassment by administrators. The organization also requested a town hall and campus-wide messaging to condemn these discriminatory actions.

It ended its message emphasizing their fight against racial harassment on campus.

“As we head into this new school year, we advise everyone to keep your head on a swivel. Stay mindful of the University’s continued efforts to erase/suppress our work, our identity, and our voice. To Black Mizzou, stay united, remain resilient, and be unshaken. Right now, our community is what we make of it. “

However, the university spokesperson continued to defend Mizzou’s stance. He stated the Legion itself was not in jeopardy, but its events remain circumstantial.

“This decision was based on the circumstances of this event, which was promoted with a name that suggested it was race exclusive and contrary to [federal civil rights law],” said spokesperson Christopher Ave. “Each event or program must be considered on its own in context and the decision on this event does not dictate what will happen in any other circumstance.”

