Major League Baseball And UNINTERRUPTED Announce Juneteenth Celebrity Softball Game

A Juneteenth celebration is taking place on June 19 at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama that is being presented by Major League Baseball, the league recently announced. Several celebrities and athletes from various sports will be participating.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s company, UNINTERRUPTED, stated that the celebrity event will be at the country’s oldest ballpark. The event is titled “Barnstorm Birmingham” and will feature actor Omari Hardwick (Power), comedian Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), former Yankee baseball player and World Series Champion CC Sabathia, former NBA champion (Golden State Warriors) and co-host of “All the Smoke” podcast, Matt Barnes, and former NBA champion (Cleveland Cavaliers) and current collegiate golfer, JR Smith.

Music producer, Metro Boomin will also perform after the game. Tickets can be purchased for $24 at MLB.com/rickwood.