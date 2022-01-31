Major League Baseball Gifts $40,000 Toward Replacing Vandalized Jackie Robinson Memorial

Raymond Doswell, vice president and curator of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, stated, “The Georgia Historical Society reached out to [NLBM] asking if we would be willing to showcase the damaged marker as an educational tool and teach people not only about Jackie Robinson but hopefully an educational tool that could help mend the gaps of hate that are in our country. We accepted.”

Last summer, Hess Corp. announced that it was giving a $1.4 million grant to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) as part of its longstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The grant will include $1 million to support the new Jackie Robinson Museum being built in New York City. The museum will serve as a venue to provide innovative educational programming and dialogue on critical social issues.

The rest of the remaining $400,000 from the Hess Corp will provide four-year scholarships and support services as part of the JRF Scholarship Program to five underrepresented college students. The scholarship program is typically awarded to outstanding high school graduates who plan to earn a baccalaureate degree from an accredited, four-year college or university.