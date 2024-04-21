Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former MLB Prospect Ronny Garcia Dies At 24 In Car Crash Garcia began his career with the Astros in 2016, working toward a career reaching the major leagues.









A former pitching prospect for the Houston Astros, Ronny Garcia, has died in a traffic accident alongside his father. Garcia played for the MLB franchise’s multiple leagues since 2016.

According to Fan Nation, the tragic incident occurred along Las Galeras-Samaná highway in Samaná, Dominican Republic. According to KHOU 11, details on the fatal crash remain limited, but Minor Leagues states his death occurred on April 19.

The following morning, the Houston Astros announced they feel “deeply saddened” by his shocking death to their X account.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CjoErDe6EC — Houston Astros (@astros) April 20, 2024

Garcia got his professional start at age 16 when the Astros signed him as an international prospect for his pitching abilities. During his short-lived career, he worked to progress from the Dominican Summer League Affiliates to U.S. baseball.

While playing in the States, he held a 2.11 Earned Run Average (ERA) in 2021. The following year, he only had one run in 18.1 innings. His other statistics included 14 saves in 122 total appearances, with 200 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. Overall, he allowed 170 hits, 71 earned runs, eight home runs and 100 walks.

In February, Garcia signed with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. His former team, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, released a statement in light of the news.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ronny García,” wrote the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, a Carolina League team and the a Single-A affiliate of the Astros. “Ronny spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, always carrying a smile around the ballpark. He was a talented pitcher and a beloved teammate. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

Garcia was growing toward a hopeful career in the MLB before the crash.