by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mobb Deep ‘Shook Ones Pt. II’ Named Greatest Hip-Hop Beat Of All Time After nearly 30 years and much debate, Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones Pt. II" has officially been named the greatest hip-hop beat of all time.











After nearly 30 years and much debate, Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones Pt. II” has officially been named the greatest hip-hop beat of all time.

The title was secured just in time for the new year during Rock The Bell’s New Year’s Eve festivities at Sirius XM’s studio in Miami. An esteemed panel of hip-hop greats came together to make the final decision — including DJ Epps, Cool (of Cool & Dre), DJ Scratch, and Torae.

It was a challenging discussion as the group had to choose from a list of the top 50 beats that included classic hip-hop hits like “We Gonna Make It” by Jadakiss & Styles P, “Boyz In the Hood” by N.W.A., “Gold Digger” by Kanye West, “Big Pimpin'” by Jay-Z, “Ambitionz Az A Ridah” by 2Pac, “Who Shot Ya” by Biggie, and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See” by Busta Rhymes, among many others.

After coming down to a list of the Top 5, which consisted of Nas‘ “NY State of Mind,” Craig Mack‘s “Flava In Ya Ear,” A Tribe Called Quest‘s “Electric Relaxation,” and Dr. Dre‘s “Still D.R.E.,” Mobb Deep “Shook Ones Pt. II,” came out on top. But the conclusion wasn’t made without a fierce debate from the panel.

“”Flavor in Your Ear” changed everything bro. It changed it all,” Torae said. “Big shout out to Easy Mo bee Yo. That record was unlike anything you had ever heard from the blaring siren to the horn to the way Mack approached it.”

“Mo Bee is another producer that he changed the game. East Mo Bee basically taught us that we can make music out of different sounds,” DJ Scratch said of Mo Bee, who produced “Electric Relaxation.” “We can take one sound and make a whole different pattern and just make a whole other, just a section of music out of one sound.”

Havoc of Mobb Deep, who produced “Shook Ones Pt. II” and is the surviving member of the rap duo following Prodigy’s passing in 2017, released a statement celebrating the honor.

“I just want to say how honored I am to have Shook One’s Part two by Mob Deep produced by myself, voted number one, Hip-Hop beat of all time,” he said.

“I remember being in the projects in Queensbridge, me and Prodigy just being there trying to make something for the world to hear our voice. And here we are this many years later, being saluted and held as the number one beat and hip hop greatest of all time. But I just want to say thank you to all the Hip-Hop fans, rest in peace to my brother Prodigy. He would be just excited. As excited as I am, and I just want to thank all y’all fans, man. Salute.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘THE NEW NORM’ Hip Hop Artist Chingy Discusses His Recent EP ‘Chinglish’