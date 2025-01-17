Mobile Approves Emergency Funds To Bolster Mardi Gras Security

Mobile, Alabama, is following in the footsteps of New Orleans by enhancing security measures for the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

On Jan. 14, the Mobile City Council voted unanimously to purchase 18 portable steel bollards to line the streets. The bollards, which will cost the city $167,371, are solid steel columns designed to protect pedestrians and event-goers, according to WKRG 5.

Rob Lasky, the city’s executive director of public safety, said 18 was the maximum number of steel bollards they could purchase. He cited the New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans as the reason for the purchase. Ensuring the safety of citizens during Mardi Gras festivities is a top priority for Mobile.

“There was no way to predict what would have happened in New Orleans,” Lasky said. “The world is changing. We have to prepare for more of these events as they happen, especially copycat events, and be diligent and forward-thinking in how we address security for Mardi Gras.”

The addition of the bollards is a significant first step in protecting spectators, but the plan does not end there. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has reached out to neighboring cities and universities to draw on their resources.

The city of Tuscaloosa is lending six pop-up bollards to Mobile. Mayor Stimpson praised Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox for his “immeasurable” assistance and partnership.

“This Mardi Gras, we realized we needed to do things differently from a crowd control standpoint,” Mayor Stimpson said. “We know Tuscaloosa and Auburn have a large congregation of people who visit their stadiums, and they can protect people.”

Mayor Maddox emphasized the importance of local governments collaborating and sharing resources moving forward. Both cities are part of the “Big 10,” the 10 largest cities in Alabama. The University of Alabama’s football program is popular in the SEC, drawing thousands of spectators to its games each season.

“Like Mobile, Tuscaloosa understands the demands of hosting complicated events with large crowds,” Mayor Maddox said. “The demands of providing security are ever-increasing, and I would imagine that we will all be leaning on each other more and more for resources.”

The final safety plan for Mobile’s Mardi Gras season, which runs from Feb. 18 to March 4, has not yet been finalized. Attendees may notice changes in emergency response and law enforcement presence this year. Security measures are expected to differ from previous years.

