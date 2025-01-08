News by Kandiss Edwards New Orleans Moves Forward With Hosting Super Bowl LIX And Mardi Gras With SEAR-1 Security President Biden give New Orleans SEAR-1 rating for Mardi Gras season.







President Joe Biden has granted the city of New Orleans a Special Event Assessment Rating of 1 (SEAR-1) ahead of hosting Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 3 and the annual Mardi Gras celebration following the New Year’s mass tragedy, according to MSN.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the designation on Jan. 6 during the 2025 Mardi Gras season kickoff at Mardi Gras World. The SEAR-1 designation allows the city to receive federal resources to enhance security.

The SEAR-1 rating is granted based on national security importance. While New Orleans typically receives a SEAR-2 designation due to the large crowds during Mardi Gras, the recent New Year’s attack that killed 14 innocent people will increase the federal assistance provided to the city.

Cantrell discussed the designation during the kickoff of Carnival season, emphasizing her commitment to ensuring the city’s safety for residents and visitors.

“Mardi Gras 2025 is going to be the safest ever,” Cantrell said.

BREAKING: @mayorcantrell announced that the SEAR 1 rating was granted for Mardi Gras. The Mayor and NOPD Superintendent Kirkpatrick vow that this will be the safest Carnival Season the city has ever seen. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/HjtX9yY21A — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) January 6, 2025

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick supported Cantrell’s statement, adding that the show must go on to honor “the spirit of the city.” With proper safety measures, Kirkpatrick and Cantrell hope to keep their promises.

The Department of Homeland Security outlined several measures that will be implemented to support local law enforcement, including:

Explosive detection canine teams

Cyber risk assessments

Venue screening and field intelligence teams

Air security and tactical operations support

Cantrell has been seeking a SEAR-1 rating for Mardi Gras since 2019. Mardi Gras is a major carnival event that attracts tourists worldwide. An estimated 100 million people are expected to visit the city during the 2025 season. Super Bowl LIX will be held at the Caesars Superdome, which has a seating capacity of 73,000.

RELATED CONTENT: New Orleans Terror Attack Suspect Filmed Previous Visit To City On Halloween