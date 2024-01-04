Teen Mom Killed At Georgia House Party Shooting

A teen mother was killed at a Georgia house party in November just weeks after celebrating her birthday.

On Nov. 17, Shania Green, who turned 18 in October, attended a party at a residence in Gwinnett County. Officers arrived at the scene shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting, People reports.

They discovered Green the back patio, apparently dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

The party was hosted by the homeowner’s son while the parents were away, according to Atlanta News First. Neighbors reported seeing terrified teenagers fleeing the house after hearing gunshots.

No suspects have been identified and detectives are appealing to the public for any information.

Green left behind a 7-month-old baby boy. Her aunt, Sade Long, wrote that Green was a devoted young mother who loved caring for her son. She described Green’s infectious smile and positive energy that uplifted those around her.

Long has created a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs. There, Green wrote her niece had been excited to finally go out and enjoy herself after turning 18, Long wrote on Green’s GoFundMe page. The campaign is looking to raise $15,000; over $11,000 in donations have been collected thus far.

“On most days you could find her lovingly taking care of her 7 month old son or spending time with family,” Green wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Shania just turned 18 years old last month in November. She was just figuring out who she was as a young lady and as a new mother, navigating life with grace, compassion, and kindness.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gwinnett County police at (770) 513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477 or online here. A cash reward is available for tips that lead to an arrest.

