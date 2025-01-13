Health and Wellness by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Mompreneur Launches New Line Of Fashionable Scrubs For Doctors, Nurses, And Healthcare Professionals Based in Southern California and established in 2022, TLCscrubbs was born out of Shay’s vision to create a line of scrubs that embodies style, quality, and comfort, all while addressing the unique needs of healthcare workers.







Meet Shay Jackson, an African American mom and the proud founder of TLCscrubbs, a contemporary scrub brand dedicated to transforming how medical professionals experience their work attire. Based in Southern California and established in 2022, TLCscrubbs was born out of Shay’s vision to create a line of scrubs that embodies style, quality, and comfort, all while addressing the unique needs of healthcare workers.

After years of working as a nurse, Shay understands that finding the right balance between professionalism and comfort is essential for medical professionals. “Starting this small business has always been a dream of mine,” she states. “I wanted to create something unique and meaningful for those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.”

The name TLCscrubbs reflects Shay’s core values — Thoughtful, Loving, and Compassionate — which she believes define the essence of nurses and healthcare workers. “Our scrubs are designed for those who heal, combining practicality with style,” she adds. “Looking good while doing good is essential for professionals on the go.”

The extra “B” in “scrubbs” signifies the busy lifestyle of healthcare workers, who are always on the move and ready to make a difference. TLCscrubbs aims to provide medical professionals with quality uniforms that not only look good but also support their demanding roles.

“Throughout my journey in the medical field, I’ve learned a lot about compassion and resilience,” Shay says. “I’m excited to share TLCscrubbs with the world, and I look forward to supporting my fellow healthcare professionals every step of the way.”

With a commitment to customer satisfaction, TLCscrubbs looks forward to providing stylish and comfortable options that help medical professionals embody the qualities they represent in their daily lives.

This story was first reported by Blacknews.com

