Mona Scott-Young Is Set To Release ‘Love & Murder’ On BET+

Media mogul Mona Scott-Young is embarking on the film world with her newly produced BET+ original film, “Love & Murder: Atlanta Playboy.”

Starring Taye Diggs, Apryl Jones, and familiar faces from her “Love and Hip-Hop” franchise, the two-part film series follows the real-life murder investigation of Lance Herndon, a successful Atlanta businessman renowned for revolutionizing the city’s 911 system and his womanizing ways who is found murdered in his own home.

The BET+ original film follows the questions and allegations that abound as to who might have wanted Lance dead in an investigation that reveals the truths and suspicions behind his professional and personal life.

The made-for-tv movie was perfect for Scott-Young’s transition into the industry with her “Love and Murder” film series under her production company Monami Entertainment. The “Love & Hip Hop” creator saw the script as a “passion thriller” that follows a wild love tryst while also highlighting the gains of a Black tech entrepreneur who served as a pioneer in the field in the 80s and 90s.

“This was a story, and I think it’s played out on some of the crime shows that just checked a bunch of boxes,” Scott-Young told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“This guy was this man whose money made him sexy to a lot of women and he was out there doing his thing.”

She continued. “I think when you look at the circumstances surrounding his life and his death, it just made for a compelling story.”

“And the idea is that hopefully we’re able to do more of these under this “Love and Murder” banner. but this was just a great first story to tell.”

Along with Taye Diggs and Jones who were dating while filming the movie, others on the cast include Keesha Sharp, Ciera Payton, Ernestine Johnson, Nicole Lyn, Robert Brown, Tye White, Anton Peeples, Yung Joc, Karlie Redd, and Yandy Smith.

Scott-Young applauded Diggs and Jones for remaining professional during filming and not making their budding romance at the time overshadow the moviemaking process. Making the movie was a labor of love for Mona who has been desiring to make movies for years.

“I hate that it’s taking off at a time of a strike,” Scott-Young said before sharing the start of her moviemaking plans coming during the pandemic.

“This is the time to dig in and expand the horizons,” she shared. “What do I want to do next and of course scripted was a natural progression.”

Her first film for BET+ “B Boy Blues” was directed by Jussie Smollet. The pair are also in pre-production on another upcoming film.

After managing some of hip hop’s biggest acts such as Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes, Scott-Young has been proud seeing how far the music genre has come in its 50 year anniversary.

“It’s been a blessed life,” Mona says about her legacy in hip-hop. She notes the “major milestones” in recent months with both of her artists, Missy’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Busta receiving his Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.

When she isn’t busy producing her hit reality television franchise, Mona is making films and managing artists now that she’s back in the game. She recently took rising rap star Scar Lip under her wing by the encouragement of Busta Rhymes and Swizz Beatz.

“I took the opportunity to get back into management and I’m working with an artist by the name of Scar Lip who is making her own noise. She’s incredibly talented,” Mona said of her new artist.

When it comes to her work in reality television, Scott-Young is no stranger to backlash and strong responses from fans and critics. But it’s criticism she takes in stride as she continues producing quality work that garners reactions from the viewer.

“Anything that illicits a response means that you’re having an impact,” she says. “I take it all. It comes with the territory.”

While talent management, television and film production are at the core of Monami Entertainment’s business, Scott-Young’s background in marketing led her to brand and consumer product development as part owner and Chief Marketing Officer of Myx Fusions, a fruit-infused premium, ready-to-drink moscato beverage that’s been taking the spirits industry by storm.

She is an extremely busy woman. But Scott-Young has learned the importance of work-life balance and shared how she’s transitioned to a more remote life that includes more time with her family and loved ones. Press play below to hear from the media mogul.

