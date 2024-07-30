MONEY MOVES: These 5 Collectives Put Their Coins In The ‘Hands Of Democracy’

July 21. President Biden stepped down as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 presidential race, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on his way out the door. Though there were calls for the president to relinquish his claim to run for a second term as the incumbent candidate, Biden gave no signs that he would acquiesce. The announcement may have jarred the nation, but Black people were not.

By the evening of Biden’s withdrawal, Win WIth Black Women organized a Zoom call to discuss the shift in proposed leadership and begin grassroots organizing to support VP Harris on the road to becoming the first Black and Indian American President of the United States. The organization was known to some by the end of the call. They would be known to many and inspire grassroots coalitions across the nation.

Win With Black Women

Win With Black Women Founded by Jotaka Eaddy, Win With Black Women was the first organization to activate its members. Gathering on a Zoom call, close to 40,000 women raised $1.5 million. Prominent Black women such as Donna Brazile, Sen. Charlane Oliver, and Congresswoman Maxine Waters joined the call.

We made history together tonight and raised over $1.5 million in just 3 hrs! Have you given yet? Donate here: https://t.co/LNDjYUl9X6#WinWithBlackWomen #OneVoiceOneFight pic.twitter.com/l9FvPAInXx — Win With Black Women (@WinWithBLKWomen) July 22, 2024

Win With Black Men

Black Men were hot on the heels of the women. Just a day later, on July 22. Black men similarly met on Zoom. Over 100,000 participants garnered $1.3 million in funding. The host of the Roland Martin Unfiltered Show, Roland Martin, spearheaded the call.

✅35,000 Black Men committed to supporting VP Kamala Harris. ✅1.3 million (and counting) raised in 3 hours. ✅I was on the call. ✊🏿🔴🟢⚫ ✅#WinWithBlackMen pic.twitter.com/flY6cUNO8F — Woke = BLACK!!! (@mister_october) July 24, 2024

White Women: Answer The Call!

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, followed the lead of Win With Black Women a few days after its initial call on July 25. Watts rallied over 100,000 registrants and raised over $2 million in 90 minutes. Popstar Pink and Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow attended to speak on Zoom with their peers. The call is reported as the largest online Zoom meeting recorded in history, with over 200,000 attendees. The meeting has garnered $11 million in donations and counting.

NEW: Thursday night’s Zoom gathering of nearly 200,000 women who answered the call to help elect Kamala Harris in 100 days has raised $11 million. Thank you @WinWithBLKWomen for showing us how it’s done. Let’s keep it going. Donate here: https://t.co/LdoUkYH3Fj pic.twitter.com/XK3CVVGonC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 27, 2024

White Dudes For Harris

White Dudes For Harris, Organized by Cameron Conaway White Dudes For Harris, the call for American white men went off without a hitch. Speakers on the call included Pete Buttigieg, Mike Hamil, and Mark Ruffalo. The call was attended by 80,000 men and raised $400,000 and counting.

NEW: Thursday night’s Zoom gathering of nearly 200,000 women who answered the call to help elect Kamala Harris in 100 days has raised $11 million. Thank you @WinWithBLKWomen for showing us how it’s done. Let’s keep it going. Donate here: https://t.co/LdoUkYH3Fj pic.twitter.com/XK3CVVGonC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 27, 2024

Out For Kamala Harris

The LGBTQ community rallied around what they believe is the best person to aid in the community’s advancement. Organized by the Human Rights Campaign, the Out For Kamala Harris call pushed inclusivity and unity. Over 20,000 supporters raised upwards of $300,000.

When we organize, we WIN! 👋 20,000 supporters across all platforms

💰 $300K raised for VP @KamalaHarris for President

🗳️ 1,5000 volunteer sign-ups We’re so grateful for your support tonight, and there’s more we can do to elect VP Harris. Now, the baton is in our hands. pic.twitter.com/Vc8fPWrGmK — HRC 🥥🌴 (@HRC) July 26, 2024

RELATED CONTENT: Lawyers’ Committee For Civil Rights Gives Black Women Their Flowers With The Ojo Asé: Black Women Answering the Call Campaign