Moneybagg Yo Opens Brand New Restaurant, Cache 42 Kitchen & Cocktails, In Memphis

Moneybagg Yo is expanding his hustle. Last Friday, the South Memphis-raised MC celebrated the grand opening of his brand-new restaurant, Cache 42 Kitchen & Cocktails.

The Commercial Appeal reported that Cache 42 will give patrons more than one experience. Customers can choose to either dine in the Dining Room or Living Room. According to the report, the Dining Room offers an elevated dining experience while the Living Room will serve hookah while customers listen to some of their favorite rapper’s music blast from the speakers.

Jason Spicer, Cache 42 operations manager, spoke to the Commercial Appeal, and said that he expects oxtails and lamb chops to be a go-to dish on the menu. Spicer added that Moneybagg Yo has been involved in every detail of Cache 42.

Spicer also told the outlet that there will be no standing room, and once the seats are filled the restaurant will be considered to be at capacity, adding that customers will have a maximum two-hour time allotment at their tables.

Cache 42’s head chef is Daris Leatherwood, who according to The Commercial Appeal has worked as executive chef for the Supper Club on 2nd, American Empress, Ruth Chris Steak House, and he has served as a personal chef for Lil Wayne.

As far as the dress code, there’s only one rule: no ball caps are allowed to be worn inside the dining room.

Moneybagg isn’t the only CMG artist with a restaurant. The label’s head hustler in charge, Yo Gotti’s restaurant, Prive, has been a popular eatery in the city dubbed “Home of Blues” for years now. Unfortunately, a dim light has been shed on Prive over the past few days after a shooting at the well-known restaurant left two people dead.

The Back 2 Da Basics rapper’s lawyer, Arthur Horne, released a statement to WREG about the unfortunate incident.

“On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for 10 years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” Horne wrote, cited by WREG. “It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout.

“Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”