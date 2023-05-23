Monica Gifts Her Eldest Son $18K For His 18th Birthday

Monica is celebrating her eldest son’s milestone birthday by setting him up for financial success in the future. The platinum-selling singer gifted her teenage son enough money to “map out your business plan,” she shared in a birthday post.

The “Boy Is Mine” singer took to Instagram on May 22 to share her heartfelt birthday tribute to her son, Rodney Ramone Hill III, on his 18th birthday.

“@rodneyy You changed my life the second I knew I was pregnant with you!” she wrote in her caption.

“I wanted to be better for you, grow for you, change for you & accomplish things unimaginable for you!!! Today I celebrate you!!! There’s nothing in the world we wouldn’t do for you !! HAPPY 18TH BIRTHDAY …. Love MOM ♥️”

The video post included heartwarming clips taken throughout Rodney’s life, including when Monica gave birth, his early birthday parties, and shots of him being a big brother to his younger brother and sister, Romelo and Laiyah.

At the end of the video, Monica surprises her son with his birthday gifts from her: some money to splurge and have fun and even more to invest in a future business.

“Happy birthday,” she said at the end of the video post.

“For your birthday I’ll give you $1,800 to have fun, right? And I’m gonna give you $18,000 to invest in yourself and your business…and we’re gonna sit down and map out your business plan how you want.”

The teen maintained his cool but showed his amazement and approval for his mom’s special birthday gift.

“That sounds awesome… wow,” he said.

Fans applauded Monica’s pricey gift to her eldest son when Black Millionaires shared the news on Twitter.

“It’s good to invest in your kids, they are your future,” one user wrote.

“That’s how you do it honestly! Set em up for the future and let him be a kid still,” added someone else.

