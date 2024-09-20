by Jameelah Mullen Esteemed Atlanta Journalist Monica Pearson Honored With Gold Circle Award The longtime news anchor is now part of the “Gold Circle.”







Esteemed journalist Monica Kaufman Pearson was honored with the Gold Circle Award by the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS)

The Academy held its annual Gold and Silver Circle Awards Banquet in Atlanta on September 6. The event honors professionals who’ve had longstanding careers in television, film, radio and other media outlets. The Silver Circle recognizes careers that have lasted at least 25 years, while the Gold Circle honors media veterans of 50 or more years.

In 1975, Pearson became the first Black woman news anchor at WSB-TV in Atlanta. She remained at the station for 37 years before retiring in July 2012.

The decorated journalist spoke with BLACK ENTERPRISE about receiving the honor, calling it an “accent” on her career.

“I’m very excited about it. But when I think about it, I also have to look back at the people who helped me get here.

She credited Bill Summers, the first person to own a Black radio station in Kentucky.

“He gave me my first job doing voiceover work. So, this is a time to reflect. It’s exciting, but it’s more exciting because of the people who helped me get here.” she said.

Pearson was flanked by three other inductees: Sheryl Gripper, founder of the Black Women Film Preservation Project; Gary Meadows, founder of Meadows Media; and Charles Humbert, founder and CEO of UP Entertainment.

During her 53-year career, Pearson worked as a reporter for the Louisville Times. She then joined WHAS-TV as a reporter before relocating to Atlanta in 1975. The University of Louisville Graduate has over 33 Southern Regional Emmy awards for anchoring and reporting.

The self-proclaimed “sorta retired “reporter hosts The Monica Pearson Podcast, presented by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Episodes are released each Tuesday on AJC.com and other major streaming platforms such as Apple and Spotify.