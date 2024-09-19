Entertainment by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors The Stylistics To Return To Carnegie Hall After 50 Years For ‘Falling In Love With My Girl’ Tour Founding members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell, joined by Jason Sharp, continue to tour and bring their legendary sound to stages worldwide.







Iconic soul group The Stylistics will grace the stage of Carnegie Hall once again this fall, marking their first performance at the world-renowned venue in nearly 50 years. The legendary R&B group, known for timeless hits like “You Are Everything” and “Betcha by Golly, Wow,” will perform on Friday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. in the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage as part of their Falling in Love with My Girl tour.

The Stylistics initially took the Carnegie Hall stage on June 20, 1974, during the height of their chart-topping success. Their signature blend of smooth harmonies and heartfelt lyrics helped define the sound of 1970s R&B and continues to captivate audiences today. Their return to Carnegie Hall promises to be a memorable night filled with love ballads and soulful anthems that span generations.

The group’s most beloved hits, including “Break Up to Make Up,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New,” “People Make the World Go Round,” and “I’m Stone in Love with You,” will be part of the night’s performance. Founding members Airrion Love and Herb Murrell, joined by Jason Sharp, continue to tour and bring their legendary sound to stages worldwide.

“We are truly honored to still be performing after more than five decades,” said Love. “When we started this journey as schoolmates, we never imagined it would take us to stages like Carnegie Hall or that we’d still be sharing our music with fans around the world.”

Opening for The Stylistics will be Tom’s Elton Tribute, a homage to the iconic British singer Elton John, led by Tom Cridland.

The Stylistics’ Legacy:

Formed in Philadelphia in 1966, The Stylistics emerged from two high school singing groups, The Percussions and The Monarchs. Over the years, they created an impressive catalog of hits under the guidance of producer Thom Bell and songwriters Burt Bacharach and Linda Creed. Their music helped shape the sound of Philadelphia soul, earning them two GRAMMY Awards and induction into the Philadelphia Music Alliance’s Walk of Fame.

For tickets starting at $26.50, visit www.carnegiehall.com or call Carnegie Charge at 212-247-7800.