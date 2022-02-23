Work Hard, Play Harder? Monica Captures Security Video of Worker Taking a Dip In Her Pool

R&B singer Monica had to let her 11 million Instagram followers know that someone is ALWAYS watching in this world we live in—especially if you are hired help working on someone’s property.

The singer posted security footage from her property showing a young man jumping into a spacious pool. He is not in the water very long as he swims to the opposite end of the pool and then walks out.

Another man is filming the incident as it appears that a young lady (presumably Monica) is seen in the lower bottom left of the screen, seemingly approaching the man as he leaves the pool area.

According to what she wrote on the post, the young man was only supposed to work on a yard leak. He may have taken a break and taken advantage of the pool.

“LISTEN People been testing my gangsta ALL MONTH! He supposed to be working on the leak in the yard & dived in my sh*t like I can claim him on my taxes! LOL people better stop playing in my face before the original gremlin come out #WordToYak

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monica 🖤 (@monicadenise)

Monica appears to stay working as she has upcoming shows she is promoting on her Twitter account. She is slated to perform in Maryland this weekend, with her first show being a solo affair and the second night joining other performers. She is scheduled to headline the next night’s show with B Simone and Kleon the Comedian.