Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Grand Kru County Native Monica Swen Crowned Miss Earth Liberia 2025 Miss Liberia 2025 shares her plan to launch a sanitation team to address the country's drainage issue.







Liberia has a new “Queen” in the country after 23-year-old Monica Swen of Grand Kru County was crowned Miss Earth Liberia 2025.

Swen was crowned on Aug. 2 during the seventh annual Miss Earth Liberia pageant, where she represented the element ‘Sun,’ the Liberian Observer reports. The national competition, which determines Liberia’s delegate for the international Miss Earth stage, ended with outgoing queen, Mary W. Kermon, passing on the crown to Swen.

As part of her victory, Swen received a Chevrolet Malibu valued at approximately $9,000, along with undisclosed ambassadorial deals. She impressed the judging panel with her African fabric swimsuit and a show-stopping evening gown, beating out Beyons T. Nimely, who placed as first runner-up, and Dorcas G. Worlobah, who finished as second runner-up..

During the Q&A segment, Swen joined the two runner-ups on stage to share her sustainability vision for Liberia as the newly crowned Miss Earth. Her response was evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, including actor and producer Gregory Artus Frank Jr., legal counselor Tupee Enid Taylor, philanthropist and politician Alice T. Baysah, Magic Group of Companies CEO Mamud Dabor, and Liberia Football Association’s third vice president, Jodie Marian Reid.

“I will set up a sanitation team, which will include my fellow contestants, to carry out sanitation awareness within the environment,” Swen said. “I believe that each of us here faces sanitation problems in our environment, and I need them to share their thoughts with me on this journey.”

A sophomore studying Banking and Finance at the Adventist University of West Africa, Swen will now represent Liberia in the global Miss Earth competition. As the newly crowned Miss Earth Liberia, Swen will now take on a role that aligns with the pageant’s mission of empowering women through environmental advocacy.

In a recent radio interview, she shared her passion for addressing Liberia’s drainage problems and urged citizens to take greater responsibility in keeping the streets free of trash.

“Whenever it rains in my community, I notice water flowing on the road, all because of a poor drainage system,” Swen said.

“Our drainage systems in our community are few, but we, as a people, need to take good care of the few we have by not allowing dirt to start clogging these drains. We Liberians have to take care of our own and keep it clean. Cleaning our drainage is everyone’s responsibility.”

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Black Women Make History as Winners of the State Queen Ms. California Beauty Pageant