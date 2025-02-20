News by Kandiss Edwards Monique Rodriguez Will Be A Luminary Award Honoree At The 19th Annual Women Of Power Summit Monique Rodriquez is an entrepreneur and Luminary Award honoree at the 19th annual Women of Power Summit.







The 19th Annual BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will honor entrepreneur Monique Rodriguez and recognize her incredible achievements in the beauty industry. Taking place March 5 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the summit will present Rodriguez with this year’s prestigious Luminary Award.

Rodriguez is the founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, a haircare company that has grown from a small in-home experiment into a thriving business. The company began as a personal project in Rodriquez’s kitchen and is now an independent subsidiary of P&G Beauty.

From Dream To Reality

Rodriguez began her startup in 2014. With a strong online presence and a passion for healthy hair, she began selling her products online. Through innovative and strategic marketing, Rodriguez was able to scale her business. She rapidly expanded her product line and built a loyal customer base. Her hard work and dedication eventually led to the acquisition of Mielle Organics by P&G Beauty.

Marketing Through The Pandemic

Rodriguez’s journey wasn’t without its challenges. Six months after launching Mielle Organics, she made a significant career shift. The budding entrepreneur left her nursing job to fully devote herself to the growing business—her commitment paid off in 2020, the breakout year for Mielle Organics. Many businesses struggled during the pandemic. Rodriguez, however, ensured that Mielle remained at the forefront of customers’ minds. She hosted daily events on social media, engaging with her audience and driving sales. BE reported the company earned $40 million in sales.

Scaling Up

The company’s organic success led to Berkshire Partners, a private equity firm, investing $100 million. Despite her marketing success, Rodriguez is quick to point out that the quality of her products has driven Mielle Organics’ sustained growth.

“No level of marketing can keep customers coming back if you don’t have great products,” Rodriguez said on BE’s New Norm.

Rodriguez’s story is one of perseverance, vision, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Join us as we honor this Luminary at the 19th annual Women of Power Summit.

