Stephen and Ayesha Curry Provide $2M In Resources Through Annual Christmas With The Currys

NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha’s 12th annual Christmas with the Currys celebration provided more than $2 million in resources and support for the students and families, the couple’s Eat.Learn.Play charitable foundation reports.

“Each year, our creative and talented community of volunteers and supporters come together to bring the magic of the holiday season to life for more than 18,000 elementary school students in the Oakland Unified School District,” Stephen and Ayesha Curry said in a press release. “Through the hard work of our team and our amazing partners, we’re excited to revitalize libraries throughout the new year and beyond to give kids a destination to read, learn, and dream.”

Eat. Learn. Play. has helped Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) students and families through various events and functions via holiday events and pop-up book fairs.

Students received gifts from Eat. Learn. Play.’s partners, including a $200,000 gift from Safeway Foundation for 1,000 Oakland families needing Safeway gift cards for this holiday season. As they have for the previous four years, Eat. Learn. Play. gave a holiday gift to all 18,000 elementary school students in Oakland.

The festivities started with a special holiday event at Madison Park Academy on Dec. 4, where the Currys surprised over 200 elementary school students with activities such as an on-site book fair, a schoolyard design session guided by artists from Pixar, a holiday-themed petting zoo, and fun field day games.

The organization just announced a new initiative to renovate elementary school libraries throughout Oakland Unified School District in 2025 and beyond. Libraries throughout the district will be refreshed with books, new library furniture, and grants that provide additional support in spaces they are excited to be in.

Eat. Learn. Play recently committed $25 million to advance the literacy movement in Oakland through one-on-one, professional tutoring, and other literacy initiatives.

