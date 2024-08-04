by Daniel Johnson Black Conservative Who Orchestrated Trump’s Viral Chick-Fil-A Visit Stumps For Former President At Rally Montgomery also reportedly orchestrated his appearance at a Chick-fil-A in Atlanta.









Michaelah Montgomery, a former Georgia Republican Party staffer and coordinator for the organization Conserve the Culture, which engages HBCU students open to conservative ideas, appeared on stage at a Trump rally on Aug. 3 following controversial remarks made by the former president about Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the Associated Press, Montgomery is the woman who orchestrated Trump’s appearance at Chick-fil-A in April that resulted in a few viral videos. It what was later reported to be staged, Montgomery acted as a customer at the fast food restaurant. There were photo ops her her hugging Trump at the Chick-fil-A in Atlanta. And he often retells the story of a Black woman who hugged him and praised him during his stop.

According to Real Clear Politics, on stage recently, Trump continued peddling his mythology that he didn’t know who Montgomery was, despite her orchestrating the now-viral Chick-fil-A appearance.

“I walked in, she’s behind the counter and she didn’t know I was coming and she goes, it’s President Trump.

“She looks at me. ‘It’s President Trump. You saved my college.’ And I said, ‘How the hell do you know that?’ She said, you are. This one is so smart, so sharp. She grabbed me,” Trump recounted.

At the recent Trump rally, Montgomery criticized Harris, saying that she hasn’t done anything for the Black community and said “Aside from her record as a prosecutor, why don’t we ask Mrs. Willie Brown if Kamala Harris cares about Black families?” The remark was in reference to an ongoing rumor, proven to be untrue, that Harris dated former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown while he was married.

Michaelah Montgomery, a well-paid MAGA Trump supporter, stages fake appearances – one was at a Chick-fil-A, 🤔posing as a worker 🫢to embrace Trump🤮 and act as his token Black woman.



At the Atlanta rally, her vile and hateful remarks about Kamala Harris's racial background… — Carolynne (@ofiranet) August 4, 2024

In 2020, Reuters fact checked the rumor about Brown and Harris that had spread on social media, and concluded, “Although the photo appears to be authentic, he was separated from his wife for more than a decade when he and Harris dated in the mid-1990s. Their relationship, which ended in 1995, was not a secret.”

Michaelah Montgomery, who met President Trump at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, joined @foxandfriends to discuss why she and so many in the Black community are ALL in for Trump!



MUST WATCH ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3JJ7sc72Jj — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 12, 2024

Since Montgomery’s comments at the rally, some on Twitter/X have called out her alleged arrest for fraud while others pointed out an association with controversial conservative political activist Charlie Kirk and right wing podcaster Candace Owens. Trump, meanwhile, called her “incredible.”

