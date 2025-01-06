News by Mary Spiller Montpelier: The Only U.S Capital Without McDonald’s Or Starbucks Within Its City Limits Montpelier is home to the largest and most well preserved historical district in Vermont.







Traveling to any major city in the United States nearly guarantees seeing a McDonald’s or a Starbucks. The big-name multibillion-dollar companies have a presence on almost every street corner. However, one United States capital doesn’t have a McDonald’s or a Starbucks — Montpelier, Vermont.

As reported by The Takeout, Montpelier is the only capital city without either within its city limits. It doesn’t stop at Starbucks and McDonald’s, either. Montpelier doesn’t have any other chain businesses like Walmart or Burger King; instead, it focuses on and emphasizes small local companies to supply the city’s integrated economy.

The Montpelier city website says they like “doing things a little differently [with a] local is a way of life.”

There is reportedly no shortage of interesting cuisine to compensate for the few to no big chain businesses within the city limits, though.

Their Montpelier Alive website reads, “Montpelier is not just a feast for the eyes. With a great restaurant explosion in recent years, Montpelier has become known as a place for foodies. We invite you to take a culinary adventure in the Capital City. No matter what your taste is, Montpelier has it all.”

Montpelier is home to the most significant historic urban district in Vermont and has plenty for visitors and natives to do outside of searching for McDonald’s or Starbucks. The site continued, “Exquisite historic buildings are home to Vermont’s state government, shopping, commerce, and world-class dining and arts. Outstanding outdoor recreation is within minutes of the downtown [area].”

Montpelier is relatively small, with only around 8,000 citizens. It is only 10.1 square miles and packed with thriving local businesses and historic buildings that preserve the capital’s rich political and cultural history from its development in 1895.

