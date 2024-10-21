Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Former Detroit Pistons Coach Monty Williams Hired To Lead Basketball Team At Sons’ High School The Pistons, who signed him to a guaranteed contract in 2023, will still be paying him $65 million over the next five seasons after firing him earlier this year







Last year, Monty Williams signed the largest coaching deal in NBA history. Less than a year later, he was terminated by the Detroit Pistons. Now, with the team having to pay him $65 million over the next five years, he has taken his coaching expertise to his sons’ San Antonio school, TMI Episcopal.

According to a social media posting from TMI Episcopal, Williams is now the boys’ basketball team’s head coach.

“We are excited to announce that Monty Williams will be our new Head Coach for the Boys’ Basketball Team.

Coach Williams brings extensive coaching experience, including his most recent roles in the NBA as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns (where he was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2022).”

Williams recently moved to San Antonio with his wife, Lisa, and has two sons who attend TMI, Elijah, Class of ‘26, and Micah, Class of ‘29.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Williams to this position and look forward to the future of our basketball program under his leadership.”

In June 2023, the Pistons signed Williams for a reported six-year, $78.5 million contract to take over the head coaching position. The agreement was the largest coaching deal in NBA history.

A year earlier, Williams won NBA Coach of the Year as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. A year after winning the award, the Suns terminated him after they were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals. He recorded 194 wins against 115 losses (.628) in regular season games. His playoff record for the Suns was 27-19. The team made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 and won a franchise-record 64 games in 2021-22.