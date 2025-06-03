Monyetta Shaw-Carter Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Our Health Is Irreplaceable’

Monyetta Shaw-Carter is stressing the importance of regular check-ups as she opens up about her breast cancer journey, one she was able to overcome thanks to early detection and timely diagnosis.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently completed her cancer treatment in May, which included a lumpectomy—the surgical removal of the tumor and surrounding tissue—in January, followed by 16 rounds of radiation. Her swift treatment came after being diagnosed with stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma in September 2024.

“I had a biopsy about ten years ago, and it came back benign,” Shaw-Carter told People in an interview published May 31. “Then, last year in September, I was doing a self-check because I felt this random sensation that I can’t really describe in my left boob. It was like nothing I’ve ever felt before. It was literally like my body was alerting me that something was wrong.”

Because the tumor was slow-growing and low-grade, and Shaw-Carter’s oncologist received clear margins during surgery, the reality star and Atlanta socialite did not require chemotherapy. Her treatment concluded just ahead of her reveal, and she advocated for regular doctor’s visits.

“Because I caught the cancer early, I will be here for my kids,” she said. “There’s nothing more important than getting checked often and early to protect your future. Our health is irreplaceable. I can’t thank my exceptional doctors and nurses enough. They are our heroes.”

The mother of two, who shares children Madilyn and Mason with ex-husband Ne-Yo, received an outpouring of support from friends and followers after announcing her breast cancer diagnosis on Instagram.

“Here for you sis. We are now officially Breasties. We got this. In Jesus’ name, you healed,” one friend wrote.

“Praying for your optimum healing and less stress manifestation, sister,” added someone else.

Shaw-Carter’s announcement and push for regular doctor visits come amid recent studies showing that while breast cancer rates are similar between Black and white women, Black women face a nearly 40% higher mortality rate from the disease.

