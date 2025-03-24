HBCU by Daniel Johnson Morehouse College Drafts Plan Of Action In Case Of ICE Raids Although less than one percent of Morehouse's students and full-time faculty are either international students or nonresidents, some part-time faculty or staff could find themselves the targets of an ICE raid.







Morehouse College has drafted a plan to confront U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) if they show up on the university’s doorstep to arrest and detain any of their students.

According to Capital B News, although less than one percent of Morehouse’s students and full-time faculty are either international students or nonresidents, like at many other universities, some part-time faculty or staff members could find themselves the targets of an ICE raid.

To that end, on Feb. 25, a Faculty Council resolution which was sent to Morehouse Provost Kendrick Brown and Police Chief Charles Prescott, pressed for action regarding their plan for an ICE raid on campus.

“Morehouse students, staff, and even faculty might be at risk of harassment or worse by ICE,” the email read in part. “Raids, but also arrests under suspicious circumstances, have been taking place on the hallowed grounds of faith/worship houses and at workplaces.”

On Feb. 26, Brown sent out an email to faculty and staff indicating that he and Prescott had come up with an idea that they believed would protect students from being arrested or dragged off campus.

“[We] have agreed that if agents arrive at our gates, they will be held there until they are met by the highest-ranking officer on duty. If they present a warrant, it must be verified before any further action is taken,” Brown’s email reads. His communication also noted that the warrant would be “handle(d) in a manner that best serves the interests of the Morehouse community.”

Prescott, meanwhile, indicated that in the event of a verified warrant, things would be handled decently and in order, there would be no chaos at Morehouse College.

“If it was verified and it’s a real warrant, I can’t deny that right from a federal officer. You’re not going to drag people out of here in handcuffs out of the front gate. I’ve seen the stuff they’ve been doing. We’re not going to cause a scene.”

Despite these assurances, some, like Andrew Douglas, the chair of Morehouse College’s political science department, wanted to get more from the university than requiring an additional step for ICE officers.

“We’re definitely aware of some faculty members who are not citizens who are worried at this time. Ideally, I would like to see a more principled commitment to the idea that the campus is a sanctuary space. And certainly, we didn’t get that,” Douglas said.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, colleges and universities have a distinct responsibility to protect their students from unconstitutional violations of their students’ First Amendment rights, which they elaborated on in a March 4 press release.

“Colleges and universities should encourage robust discussion and exploration of ideas by students, faculty, and staff, regardless of their nationality or immigration status. Nothing obligates universities to act as deputies in immigration law enforcement — to the contrary, universities do not and should not veer so far from their core mission for good reasons. Schools must protect the privacy of all students, including immigrant and international students. Schools must abide by the 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act,” the ACLU reminded colleges and universities in the press release.

