Morehouse College Wins First SIAC Basketball Championship In Over 20 Years

After not hoisting a basketball title for over 20 years, Morehouse College defeated Tuskegee University to grab the 2026 SIAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship title with a 66-56 victory.

The Maroon Tigers beat the Golden Tigers March 7 at the Clayton County Convocation Center, bringing home the SIAC title for the first time since 2003. The No. 1 seed won the school’s seventh SIAC Tournament Championship, improving its overall record to 22-9. With the victory, head coach Larry Dixon set a school record by becoming the first coach to win 22 games in his inaugural season.

Morehouse will advance to its first NCAA Division II Tournament since 2018.

With the school’s stellar play throughout the postseason, three of its players, Josiah Lawson (who also won Tournament MVP), Since Moore, and JerMontae Hill, earned spots on the SIAC All-Tournament Team. Another milestone was that Morehouse’s athletic director, Harold Ellis, became the first Morehouse Man to win both a regular-season and a tournament championship in the same season, as both a player and as athletic director.

After winning the championship, Morehouse was selected as the No. 8 seed for the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball South Regional in the field of 64 teams. They are facing the No. 1 seed Nova Southeastern, which received the Sunshine State Conference’s automatic bid and enters the regional as the country’s top-ranked team.

The two teams will meet this weekend (game time has yet to be announced) at Rick Case Arena on the campus of Nova Southeastern in Davie, Florida. The 2026 NCAA Division II Tournament starts with first- and second-round games on March 14–15, with the regional finals taking place on March 17. The last eight teams in the tournament, the Elite Eight, will then play their games from March 25–27. The national championship is scheduled for April 5.

For further information on the Maroon Tigers, fans and followers can check them out online at www.morehouseathletics.com or on Instagram @morehousebasketball.

