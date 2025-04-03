Morehouse College Becomes First HBCU To Win National Boxing Tournament

Morehouse College boxed its way into history when they became the first HBCU (historically Black college and university) to be involved in the U.S. Intercollegiate Boxing Association National Tournament.

According to Atlanta First News, the Morehouse Boxing Club participated in the tournament, and two of its members, 21-year-old Kaleb Hudson and 20-year-old Elijah McLean, were able to bring home national championship belts. McLean defeated Glenville State University’s Aaron O’Connor to take home the 168-pound Men’s Open title. Hudson took down the University of Washington’s Evan Lee to win the 140-pound Beginner B bracket.

Morehouse Chief of Police, Charles Prescott, helped the boxing club by raising money for the athletic group, even going into his own pocket to pay for the club’s lodging and travel. He took to his Instagram account to acknowledge the boxing club’s historic victory.

“This week, history was made at Morehouse College!

“Our Morehouse College Boxing Club hit the road and traveled to the National Intercollegiate Boxing Association’s National Championship, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements. Out of seven participants, we brought home impressive results: two National Champions, one 2nd ranked Champion, and four who finished in the top four in their weight classes.

“This marks a monumental moment for Morehouse College as we celebrate our first-ever National Boxing Champions and make HBCU history as the first team from Morehouse and the first HBCU to achieve this honor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Prescott (@charlesprescott_ii)

On the school’s Instagram account, it also stated that the boxing club’s publicity chair, Alofamonie “Moni” Galoia, fought in the tournament as well.

“Alofamonie ‘Moni’ Galoia, the Club’s Publicity Chair and student at Clark Atlanta University, also competed fiercely in the women’s division at the USIBA National Championship.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morehouse College (@morehouse1867)

Morehouse Boxing Club President and Founder, Jacobey Bell, shared that there were financial obstacles to participating, but the club benefited from the tournament being a local event.

“It’s hard for us to get funding, a lot of times. We got lucky this year with the tournament being in Macon.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Rumble In The Jungle’ Boxing Legend George Foreman Dies At 76