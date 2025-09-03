Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morehouse College Appoints Groundbreaking Author Dr. Joy Angela DeGruy As Visiting Scholar DeGruy has championed Black male youth and their mental health in her research.







Morehouse College has a new professor on campus—renowned author and social work professional Dr. Joy Angela DeGruy.

The all-men’s HBCU has selected DeGruy as a Provost’s Distinguished Visiting Scholar, according to an Aug. 28 news release.

DeGruy will bring a wealth of knowledge to the campus, located in the Atlanta University Center. Known for her 2005 work, Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome: America’s Legacy of Enduring Injury and Healing, the researcher focuses on the intersections of racism, trauma, violence, and American chattel slavery.

The book, which details how generational trauma impacting the Black community stems from enslavement, also stands as a foundational text in psychology and Africana studies. At Morehouse, she will connect her work on the mental health of Black male youth to aid the school’s own academic discussion and research.

She is also the creator of the African American Male Adolescent Respect Scale, a resource that assesses the unique challenges facing young Black men today.

“Dr. DeGruy’s work has transformed our understanding of the intergenerational impact of slavery and racism while offering pathways toward healing and resilience,” said Dr. Kendrick Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Morehouse. “Her appointment as a Provost’s Distinguished Visiting Scholar reflects Morehouse College’s commitment to advancing scholarship and dialogue that address the lived experiences of our communities.”

As the 2023 recipient of the American Psychological Association’s President’s Award, DeGruy will lead conversations on intergenerational trauma among Black males and explore ways to move forward. She also speaks on behalf of reparations task forces and global forums against discrimination and racism.

As a visiting scholar, DeGruy will foster conversations with faculty, students, and the AUC community.

