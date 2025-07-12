HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Morehouse Graduate Detained By ICE Sparks Large HBCU Support Morehouse graduate, Alex Maganda, is being held in an ICE detention center. The HBCU community is pooling resources and raising the alarm.







Alumni and students at Morehouse College rallied after former football player Alex Maganda was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside Dallas, Texas.

Maganda, who graduated with the Class of 2018, was held in ICE custody at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, according to Capital B Atlanta. The HBCU community began rallying soon after word of Maganda’s detainment. The concerned parties began the hashtag #FreeAlexMaganda. Support quickly spread on social media.

Fellow Morehouse alum, JaMarcus Toomer is spreading the word via Instagram. Toomer spoke highly of Maganda’s kind heart and dedication. He stressed, Maganda “has always been there for his friends and family.” As such, now is the time for people to show up for Maganda.

“It is crucial to understand the serious implications that come with ICE detentions. Individuals in these situations may face deportation and separation from their families and communities, often with little notice or recourse. As Morehouse Men, we live by the code “I got my brother’s back,” and now is the time to embody that spirit of solidarity and support,” he wrote.

Maganda is a graduate of Morehouse College. After graduation he taught Spanish to high school students through a TRIO Upward Bound program. Later he worked as a sales executive at AT&T, according to his LinkedIn.

Many class councils at both Morehouse and Spelman have mobilized to provide legal help. Friends report Maganda has legal representation and is “in good spirits” despite his ordeal.

Immigration advocates warn that Black migrants in the U.S. face heightened scrutiny, often stemming from racial profiling, which can lead to disproportionate detention and deportation. Similarly, Black Americans can also be at risk as there is no way to tell a Black immigrant from a Black American citizen.

Nana Gyamfi from the Black Alliance for Just Immigration told Capital B that law enforcement interactions frequently begin because of race or accent, leading to harsher outcomes.

Maganda’s arrest also follows heightened enforcement by Texas authorities under new state directives that require cooperation with federal immigration agents.



Despite the gravity of the situation, supporters confirm Maganda is receiving consistent legal counsel and that his family has been notified.

The HBCU community continues campaigning online and coordinating aid. Posts from class councils indicate Maganda is aware of the broad backlash and thankful for the efforts rallying behind him. No court date has been announced.

