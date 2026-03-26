Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Morehouse College Unveils Portrait Of 1st Openly Black Gay Bishop Displayed At The HBCU The school recognizes the legacy and impact of its alumnus as a Black gay clergyman.







Morehouse College has unveiled a new portrait signaling a diversity milestone at the HBCU.

The latest image bestowed at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel is of Bishop O.C. Allen, the first openly Black gay bishop to have a portrait at the establishment. The all-men’s HBCU revealed the painting during the Bayard Rustin Crown Forum on March 19.

This unveiling marks a greater shift toward equality and the uplift of human rights within the HBCU community. Created by artist Dwayne Mitchell, the painting celebrates Bishop Allen as a religious leader and advocate for gay rights. The Neighborhood Talk shared an image of the trailblazing artwork.

The portrait will also add to a long line of storied leaders honored at the institution, including queer visionaries such as civil and gay rights activist Pauli Murray and Rustin himself. In recognition of the historic reveal, Bishop Allen was joined by other queer clergy leaders, Rev. Dr. Brandon Crowley and Father Darrell Tiller, to further highlight this community’s existence and resilience.

The Morehouse alum has paved the way for Black gay clergy members and the community. He began this work as an undergraduate student, helping form one of the first spaces for Black gay men on campus.

From there, he continued to bridge his activism with spirituality. He currently serves as founder and senior pastor of the Vision Cathedral of Atlanta, while also holding leadership as presiding bishop of the United Progressive Pentecostal Church Fellowship.

Outside the pulpit, Bishop Allen has served the national community on causes that impact the queer community. A member of the Board of Directors for the Human Rights Campaign, he continues to shape his platform toward civil rights advocacy. Through his national initiative, Prevention from the Pulpit, Allen helps reduce HIV/AIDS stigma while championing public awareness and education on sexual health.

The clergyman also uses his legacy to promote diverse storytelling through media platform Soul Work, tying spiritual lessons with queer-led dialogue and experiences. As a facilitator of Black queer engagement, helping organize Atlanta Black Pride and other cultural gatherings, he remains a pivotal voice in barrier-breaking conversations regarding queer livelihoods within faith circles.

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